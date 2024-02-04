Gardaí seize handgun and silencer in organised crime investigation

The items are being analysed by the Ballistics Section of the Garda National Technical Bureau. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí investigating organised crime activity in north Dublin have seized a handgun and silencer during a search operation.

One man (40s) was also arrested at the scene and remains in custody following the search in Finglas, Dublin 11 on Saturday afternoon.

At about 5pm, gardaí from the Blanchardstown District Drugs Unit located a Makarov semi-automatic pistol as well as 13 rounds of ammunition and a silencer. The Makarov model has been used in numerous gun attacks linked to organisated crime in the capital in previous years and is regularly seized by gardaí.

The items will be analysed by the Ballistics Section of the Garda National Technical Bureau.

The arrested man is being held at a west Dublin Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

