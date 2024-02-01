Former rugby referee and barrister Wayne Barnes to speak at Irish Judicial Council meeting

Wayne Barnes refereed at five World Cups and was in charge for title deciders in the Six Nations and those at European and domestic championship levels. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Former International rugby referee and barrister Wayne Barnes will be the guest speaker at this Friday’s Judicial Council meeting.

While best known for his rugby officiating career, Mr Barnes is also an accomplished advocate.

Mr Barnes is a partner in the government investigations and white collar practice of the international law company Squire Patton Boggs and is based at the firm’s London office.

In his legal career, he has instructed governing bodies, professional sports organisations, commercial sponsors and rights holders on all aspects of sports law, governance, ethics and safeguarding.

He has also conducted investigations and reviews for various sporting bodies.

The Gloucester native has refereed major club and international rugby games at venues including the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park.

He refereed at five World Cups and was in charge for title deciders in the Six Nations and those at European and domestic championship levels.

His final and 111th game as an international referee was last November’s Rugby World Cup Final in Paris between South Africa and New Zealand.

Despite being held in high esteem during his rugby career he was the subject of widely condemned abuse, including death threats, on social media.

Mr Barnes’ attendance at the Irish judiciary’s annual conference was confirmed this week by sources within the Courts Service.

He is expected to address all of Ireland’s judges on issues including decision-making and several judges are believed to looking forward to Mr Barnes’ insights.

It is understood that the 44-year-old barrister, whose biography ‘Throwing the Book’ was published last year, will not be paid a fee for the speaking engagement.

It is further understood that he will not be recommending the introduction of a TMO or VAR system in Irish courts to assist decision-makers.