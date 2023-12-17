Gardaí investigating alleged assault in Waterford that left two men with serious injuries

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí in Waterford are investigating an alleged assault on two men on Sunday morning.

The men, both in their 40s, were taken to University Hospital Waterford from a residence on High Street after gardaí received a report and attended the scene, at about 11.40am.

The victims sustained what gardaí described as “serious but not life-threatening” injuries. A technical examination of the scene has since taken place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them at Waterford Garda station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

