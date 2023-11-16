Two arrested following discovery of cannabis grow house

Two men have been arrested following the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Co Cavan on Thursday.

Gardai said they seized more than €195,000 worth of illegal plants following searches in the county.

The operation was carried out with a number of local units including the Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit.

Their search focused on a residence in Arva where 244 cannabis plants were discovered. Two men aged in their twenties were arrested and are being detained at a Garda station in Cavan.

Follow-up searches were carried out at a number of other locations in Cavan which resulted in a €2,000 seizure of cannabis herb along with €2,750 in cash.