Man (50s) arrested in connection with 2017 disappearance of Tina Satchwell

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Tina Satchwell in Co Cork six years ago have arrested a man for questioning and sealed off a house in Youghal.

Detectives arrested the man, aged in his 50s, in Youghal shortly after 5pm on Tuesday and brought him to Cobh Garda station. He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to be charged or released.

Garda sources indicated that the arrest and the search of the property are the result of a detailed review of evidence already gathered in the investigation, which was being treated as a missing person case but was recently reclassified as a murder investigation.

Garda technical experts cordoned off the man’s residence in Youghal and scenes of crime examiners, equipped with chainsaws, hedge trimmers, kango hammers, shovels, pickaxes and other digging tools, entered the property and began a major search.

It is understood the operation will involve the clearing of undergrowth from a garden area and the excavation of a concrete yard at the rear of the house. A cadaver dog is due to assist with the search of the outside areas and the interior of the house.

The arrest is the first by gardaí investigating the disappearance of Ms Satchell, who was 45-years-old when she went missing on March 20th, 2017 from the home she shared with her husband, Richard Satchwell, on Grattan Street in Youghal.

Mr Satchwell told gardaí that he had brought his wife tea and toast at around 10am that day and she asked him to go to Aldi in Dungarvan for some shopping. He said that when he returned two hours later, she was gone and he had not heard from her since.