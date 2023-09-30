Gardaí charge teenager over death of woman in Offaly

The victim was named locally as Lorna Woodnutt, who was in her 40s.

A teenage boy has been charged with killing a woman in a violent incident in Co Offaly on Friday night.

The boy (16) is due to appear before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court at 9.30pm.

The 16-year-old youth allegedly killed the woman, who is aged in her 40s, with a blunt instrument at a property about 12km outside of Tullamore, Co Offaly, earlier on Friday. The victim was named locally on Friday night as Lorna Woodnutt.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said that, at about 1pm, gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a violent incident at a residential property near Tullamore. The body of a woman, aged in her 40s, was discovered there.

The teenager was arrested at the scene.

Gardaí said the boy was known to the woman and investigating gardaí said they were not looking for any other people in connection with this incident.

A hearse carrying the remains of the woman left the scene at 7pm with a Garda escort.

The dwelling is in an isolated location at the end of a long laneway and behind a neighbouring house.

Locals declined to comment saying that the issue was “too sensitive” at the present time.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has offered his condolences to the family and community affected by the incident.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Mr Varadkar said: “I’ve heard the news of the really terrible events that happened, where a woman was killed and our condolences go to everyone affected and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the community.

Fine Gael councillor in Tullamore Neil Feighery said the community would “rally around” the impacted families in the wake of the tragedy.

“We are, as a community, in absolute shock. We are still coming to terms with the news and we’re waiting to hear from An Garda Síochána but the reports are truly shocking.”

He said his thoughts and prayers were with the families of those impacted by this “terrible tragedy”.

“It’s something that is really hard to comprehend and please God, the families will get the support and grace and blessings that they need at this horrendous time,” he said.

“Everything that can be done by the Tullamore community will be done in the coming days and weeks.” – Additional reporting: PA