Man (60s) in a critical condition following serious assault in Westport, Co Mayo

A man in his 60s has been seriously injured following an assault in Westport, Co Mayo in the early hours of Saturday morning. The victim was injured following an altercation with another man on High Street in Westport.

The injured man was taken to Mayo University Hospital, where his condition is described as critical.

The scene is being preserved for a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A man (aged in his 20s) was arrested at the scene of the incident and is being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in the northwestern region.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any pedestrians or road users who were in the vicinity of High Street in Westport between 1am and 2am on Saturday and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Westport Garda station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.