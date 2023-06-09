Former senior Garda arrested after allegation of rape and sexual assault

While now retired, it is understood the person who has alleged he raped and sexually assaulted them claims the alleged crimes took place during the retired officer’s policing career.

A former senior officer in An Garda Siochana has been arrested for questioning over allegations of rape and sexual assault.

The Irish Times understands the allegations were made over a year ago. It appears the former officer has known for some time the allegation had been made and that they were under investigation.

He was arrested on Friday as part of the ongoing criminal investigation. While now retired, it is understood the person who has alleged he raped and sexually assaulted them claims the alleged crimes took place during the retired officer’s policing career.

After his arrest on Friday the former officer was taken to an undisclosed Garda station in Dublin where he was being questioning under the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act, 1990.

During his time in the Garda the man filled a number of roles in the force, including frontline uniform policing and detective duties – investigating a variety of crimes, including sexual offences – before being promoted into senior management ranks. He had a relatively high profile during his Garda career.

The investigation is still ongoing and no findings have been reached by the Garda team investigating the allegations. However, a number of Garda sources said they were shocked at the man’s arrest, especially considering his one-time senior position in the force and the sensitive nature of some of the work he undertook during his policing career.

Since retiring from An Garda Siochana, after decades of service and rising up through the ranks, the former officer had continued with his professional career, using the skills he acquired during his time in the Garda.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said: “A male has been arrested in relation to alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act 1990. He is currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin.”