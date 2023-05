Eddie Hutch Snr died of gunshot wounds to the head when he was attacked at his home in Dublin 3 in 2016.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the murder of Eddie Hutch in 2016.

Gardaí in Mountjoy investigating the 2016 murder at Poplar Row, Dublin 3 made the arrest this morning and the suspect is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a Garda Station in North Dublin.

More to follow...