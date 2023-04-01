Gardaí in north Dublin drugs search seize AK-47 assault rifle

The firearm and drugs will now be sent for analysis to the Garda Ballistics Unit and Forensic Science Ireland respectively. Photograph: Garda Press Office

An AK-47 assault rifle was seized by gardaí during a search in the Finglas area of north Dublin on Friday evening.

The search operation was carried out by the District Drugs Unit in Finglas with assistance from a number of local units.

During the operation, the AK-47 was located at the scene along with cannabis valued at approximately €12,000.

The firearm and drugs will now be sent for analysis to the Garda Ballistics Unit and Forensic Science Ireland respectively.

Gardaí said no arrests were made but investigations were ongoing.