Garda recruitment push may struggle as it’s ‘not the job it once was’, officers’ group warns

A new Garda recruitment campaign aimed at ensuring 1,000 recruits are taken into the force this year is set to be launched on Friday, though the Association of Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) has expressed concern at how effective it will prove.

Association general secretary, Antoinette Cunningham, said a career in policing in the Republic was now “not the job it once was” and she believed efforts to recruit 1,000 gardaí per year would prove challenging.

“It’s become very bureaucratic style of a job. Now you’re in front of a PC a lot of the time,” she said, referring to increased administration required to comply with oversight. “It doesn’t carry an attractive-type pension that it did one time. Assaults are on the increase. Every interaction practically the members are involved in is videoed. Quite a lot of them are uploaded to social media in a distorted way.”

Ms Cunningham added her association – and the Garda Representative Association (GRA), which represents rank and file gardaí – were also involved in a dispute with senior Garda management over plans to introduce new rosters.

The associations are opposed to the rosters because, they say, it will involve up to 47 additional working days per year, as many shifts will be shorter. They also say many gardaí will work seven days on, with two off, followed by another seven days on.

Ms Cunningham, who represents almost 2,000 Garda sergeants and inspectors, told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland programme that 29 Garda members had resigned so far this year. She believes resignations were now increasing, and policing was no longer a “job for life”, because it was a much more challenging workplace and morale was low.

She added targets on recruitment had not been met in recent years. And though it was likely thousands of people would register under the new recruitment process beginning on Friday, she expected many to fall out of the process as they would not seriously pursue their initial registration of interest.

Recruitment stalled during the pandemic period when the Garda College, Templemore, Co Tipperary, was forced to close. Numbers in the force declined for over two years, mainly due to age-related retirements. In the face of many crime types increasing after the pandemic, the Government has been under pressure to bolster Garda numbers.

Garda members have told The Irish Times the force was struggling to respond to the level of calls being received via the 999 service. They have pointed out while the creation of new specialist bureaus, to investigate complex crimes such as sexual offences, was welcome, they were taking resources from on-street policing at a time when Garda numbers were falling in recent years.

At the end of last year there were 14,113 sworn Garda members in the Republic, a decline of almost 650 in less than three years. When career breaks and maternity leave were factored in, the “available strength” of the Garda at the end of last November was 13,907. In March 2020, as the pandemic broke out, there were 14,750 sworn Garda members and the available strength of the force was 14,474.

While very small intakes of Garda recruits occurred last year, larger classes have recently been taken into the Garda College. Minister for Justice Simon Harris was on Tuesday set to brief his Cabinet colleagues on the plans for Garda recruitment through the remainder of the year.

The Department of Justice pointed out there were currently over 200 recruits in the Garda College. Four further intakes, of 225 each, were planned this year. Some of those would come from a recruitment process last year while others would be drawn from the recruitment campaign set to start this Friday. The first applicants from that new process were expected to be interviewed in July and successful candidates would begin entering the Garda College in the planned intakes for later this year.