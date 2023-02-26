Teenager dies after being seriously assaulted in Swords during week

Brandon Gavin (20), appeared before Dublin District Court on Saturday charged with causing serious harm to Marius Mamaliga (19), at Forest Court, Swords, (general view above), on Thursday evening. Photograph: Google Street View

A 19-year-old man who was seriously assaulted in an incident in Swords, Dublin, last Thursday night has died.

Marius Mamaliga had been rushed to Beaumont Hospital after a report of a serious assault that night.

In a statement, gardaí said he was pronounced dead at Beaumont Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, Brandon Gavin (20), appeared before Dublin District Court charged under section four of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act with causing serious harm to Mr Mamaliga, at Forest Court, Swords, on Thursday evening.

The defendant, of Brookdale Road, Rivervalley, Swords, appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth on Saturday evening.

He was remanded in custody with consent to €51,000 bail requiring a €25,000 lodgment, and will appear at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.

Det Garda Conor Tumbleton told the court the accused made “no reply” when he was charged at 12.25pm in Swords Garda station.

He told the contested bail hearing that gardaí had responded to a report of a serious assault at Forest Court, Swords, at 7.14pm on Thursday. Paramedics attended to the injured party as he lay on the ground unconscious. He was then rushed to Beaumont Hospital.

Det Garda Tumbleton said an artery had been cut as a result of the attack, and “medical staff were unsure if he would survive and if he does so, probably will have severe brain damage”.

It was alleged he had been in his Audi car with two other males who gave statements. They claimed they were parked when another man opened the car door and struck Mr Mamaliga in the neck before running away.

The court heard the accused allegedly went home “crying and trembling” and told another family member to “get dad, get dad”.

An hour and 20 minutes after the incident, he handed himself in to gardaí after his father brought him to Swords station.

The court heard that Mr Gavin told gardaí under caution that “he came at me, I defended myself, I stabbed him”. The court heard he allegedly owed them €2,000-€2,500.

He was detained and interviewed five times, and made no comment when witness statements were put to him.