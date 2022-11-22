Man in his 20s arrested following fatal Tipperary hit and run

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward

A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to a fatal hit and run in Co Tipperary on Monday.

The incident occurred at Clonmore, Co Tipperary, early on Monday morning, gardaí said.

The man, aged in his 20s, has been taken to Thurles Garda station where he is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident.

Any road users who were travelling in the area between 1am and 1.20am on Monday and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda station on 0504 25100, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.