Man charged with murder after shooting in Antrim

The PSNI opened a murder investigation after the discovery of Liam Christie's body in a Co Antrim house.

Police have charged a man with murder after a father of three was shot up to eight times in Co Antrim last week.

Detectives said a man (44) had been charged with murder and firearm offences following the death of Liam Christie (44) last Thursday.

He will attend Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

The PSNI opened a murder investigation last week following the discovery of Mr Christie’s body in a house in the Craighill area of Antrim.

The suspect (44) was arrested on Monday afternoon in Antrim.

The PSNI had appealed for any witnesses, especially those who could provide dashcam footage from the Ballycraigy Estate and surrounding area of Antrim between 7am on Wednesday, October 19th, and 12pm on Thursday, October 20th.

Another man (31) who was arrested over the murder was released on police bail to allow for further inquiries. — PA