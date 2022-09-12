Man for court following assault after Garth Brooks concert

A man is due in court over an alleged assault on a garda after the Garth Brooks concert on Saturday night. File photograph: The Irish Times

A man is due in court over an alleged assault on a garda after the Garth Brooks concert on Saturday night in Croke Park.

The garda needed hospitalisation following the incident in which stewards summoned gardaí to deal with a rowdy concert-goer as he left the venue.

A Garda spokesperson said: “In the course of responding to an isolated public order incident at an event in Croke Park on Saturday, a Garda member sustained a facial injury while assisting stewards.”

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda station.

He is expected to appear before Dublin District Court on Monday morning, charged in connection with the incident.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.