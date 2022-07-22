Gardaí seek CCTV footage to trace Limerick woman Louise Muckell’s last movements

Gardaí have not begun a murder investigation but sources say they believe Louise Muckell died from a violent attack

Gardaí were harvesting hundreds of hours of video footage from CCTV cameras in Rathkeale and Limerick city, trying to trace the movements of musician Louise Muckell, prior to her death on Wednesday, after she appeared to have suffered a serious assault.

The former music teacher and singer from Rathkeale, Co Limerick, was found with serious injuries at her home at Cois Deel in the town, about 8.30pm last Tuesday night, and she died at University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí have not begun a murder investigation but sources said they believe Ms Muckell died from a violent attack.

Gardaí have been conducting house-to-house inquires in the Cois Deel estate, as well as at residences on Windmill Street, Limerick city, where gardaí believe Ms Muckell visited an apartment in the day or days before her death.

A postmortem on Ms Muckell’s body was conducted by State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster, however gardaí have not released the autopsy results.

Ms Muckell, in her mid-50s, was known locally as a “talented pianist” who used to teach music at a local secondary school.

In previous years she had been a “much sought after” singer at local weddings and funerals. She lived alone in the Cois Deel estate and had a number of close relatives living in the local area.

Ms Muckell had trained under the late Irish soprano Veronica Dunne, according to several Rathkeale sources.

Gardaí have conducted forensic tests at a number of addresses, at the initial scene at Cois Deel, Rathkeale, as well as at Windmill Street.