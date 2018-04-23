Ryanair to begin flying from Bosnia and Herzegovina

Budget airline Ryanair will begin offering flights from Bosnia and Herzegovina this November as part of its winter schedule.

Two new routes, which will both operate twice weekly, will begin later this year with options for passengers to fly from Bosnia and Herzegovina to Brussels Charleroi or Memmingen, Germany.

Flights for the company’s 37th country of operation go on sale today.

“This is a big day for our airport, city of Banja Luka, the Republic of Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina. It will provide our citizens with the possibility to travel, through Brussels and Memmingen, to over 90 destinations in several European countries,” said Duško Kovacevic, acting general manager of Banja Luka airport.

Ryanair’s sales and marketing manager for central and eastern Europe, Olga Pawlonka, said: “to celebrate we are releasing seats for sale from €19.99 for travel from November, which are available for booking until midnight Wednesday.”