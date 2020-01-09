Engineering firm seeks order preventing former owner of premises from trespassing

An engineering firm has asked the High Court for orders preventing the alleged former owner of its Dublin premises from trespassing or interfering with the property

The action has been brought by Winthrop Engineering & Contracting Ltd, a firm founded by well-known businessman Barry English, against Mr James Jordan.

Winthrop claims that on December 30th last Mr Jordan, accompanied by others, broke into the company’s premises located at a Unit in Turnpike Busines Park, Ballymount in Dublin 22.

It is claimed that Mr Jordan identified himself to a member of Winthrop’s staff and said that “Barry English” who is the plaintiff’s Group Managing Director, had not paid rent to him for several months.

It is also claimed that Mr Jodan, and those with him, cut the power to the premises.

It is also alleged the defendant and others also put up hoarding in places including access points between the property and other units in the business park occupied by Winthrop.

The gardaí were called, but Mr Jordan and those accompanying him had left the property before a patrol car arrived.

It is claimed that Mr Jordan had said he would return to the property, but has not done so.

Power was subsequently restored to the property, and Winthrop resecured the property.

The High Court on Thursday heard that Mr Jordan has no entitlement to trespass on the property.

As a result of the defendant’s alleged actions, Winthrop is seeking various injunctions against Mr Jordan.

It seeks an order restraining Mr Jordan from trespassing or interfering with the premises.

It also seeks an injunction preventing Mr Jordan from impeding access to the property, and that he does not attend at the property without prior written consent from Winthrop.

Winthrop, represented in court by Daragh Breen Bl, says that it occupies the unit at the centre of the dispute, along with several other adjoining units in the business park as its European headquarters.

It claims the defendant was the owner of the unit. Winthrop claims it had leased the unit from Mr Jordan since 2012.

A receiver was appointed over the defendant’s interest in the unit in 2018. In late 2019 Winthrop says it purchased the unit from the receiver for €250,000.

Counsel said that in addition to raising an issue about rent Mr Jordan had also stated in a letter sent to Winthor claiming that it had encroached beyond the bounds of space provided to it under the lease agreement, and had no entitlement to use this space.

Mr Jordan also demanded that Winthrop remove all of its furniture and equipment from the space it is claimed it has encroached on, or he would remove it himself.

Counsel said that Mr Jordan’s actions amounted to a “disruptive trespass” and his client’s staff felt intimidated.

Counsel said Winthorp is the lawful occupier of the property and denies encroaching on any area that it is not entitled to occupy.

Counsel said it sought undertakings from Mr Jordan of JJ Carpets, Coolmine Industrial Estate, Clonsilla, Dublin 15 not to re-enter the premises.

However, none were received.

Winthrop is concerned about the potential effects another trespass by the defendant would have on the health and safety of its employees and the damage to its business reputation.

The matter came before Mr Justice Tony O’Connor, who, on an ex-parte basis, granted Winthrop permission to serve short notice of its proceedings on Mr Jordan.

The Judge said he was not prepared to grant any orders in the case until he had heard from both parties.

He adjourned the matter to Friday’s sitting of the court.