GPA criticise lack of progress in process of integration between men and women’s games

The GPA has spoken out on what it sees as lack of progress and transparency in the process of integration between the men’s and women’s games.

Joint chairs of the national executive, Tyrone footballer Niall Morgan and Dublin camogie captain Aisling Maher, in an address to be delivered to Monday night’s GPA agm, are to protest that they “mostly in the dark” on progress and caution that the players body “will not allow this opportunity to be wasted”.

“Tom will take you through the operational highlights for 2024, but we would like to give our thoughts on the integration process,” according to a supplied script of Maher’s and Morgan’s joint address, which points out that their association piloted through the motion on integration at the GAA’s 2021 annual congress in Mayo.

“The GPA kick-started the integration process and have at all times stood ready to support the NGBs on their journey. However, like many within the Gaelic family, we are mostly in the dark as to how the process is progressing.”

READ MORE

The Steering Group on Integration acknowledged in a progress report last February the need for communication and engagement.

“A key imperative for the Steering Group on Integration throughout 2025 will also be increased engagement at all levels across the Associations, in addition to continued engagement with Government on integration progress and next steps.

“The SGI understands through all the work undertaken in 2023 and 2024, an understandable interest and need for further engagement has been fed back consistently.”

Yet, Maher and Morgan say that the GPA were turned down when they sought a meeting with the SGI.

“Updates are irregular and lack any real detail. Following the latest update pre-GAA Congress, we sought a meeting with the Integration Committee who had said one of their focuses would be consultation. Our request was turned down as we were told it would be ‘inappropriate’ to meet at this time. It is unfortunate and puzzling that an issue that will impact all within the Gaelic family is being kept concealed to such a degree.

“It has led to lots of speculation, much of it negative, about whether integration is achievable. Let us be clear, the GPA will not stand for a position where integration is not delivered. It is non-negotiable. It is what the Gaelic family wants.

“If there are obstacles, we should all be made aware of them because we would all like to help overcome them. We all have an opportunity to make a fundamental change that will have a transformational impact on Gaelic games for generations to come. We will not allow that opportunity to be wasted.”

They also reference the findings of the Indecon report on “The Economic and Social Impacts of GPA Players,” published earlier this year and call for increased lobbying in relation to tax credits.

“This sets out in plain terms the massive economic contribution made by players to the Exchequer, while also addressing the personal cost to those same players.

“If we are to safeguard the amateur status of our games into the future, we need to ensure players are properly compensated and do not bear a financial burden for playing our games.

“There is a role for the NGBs (National Governing Bodies) and the Government here, and we would like to commend Tom Parsons (GPA chief executive) and GPA Head of Player Relations Gemma Begley in particular for their ongoing political lobbying and the GPA’s negotiating team who have put so much already into hammering out a new protocol deal with the GAA.”