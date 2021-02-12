European investor steps back from €110m Dalata shares deal

A European corporate has decided not to proceed with the purchase of €110 million worth of ordinary shares in the Dalata Hotel Group.

In a note to investors via the London Stock Exchange on Thursday, Dalata – which is the biggest hotel operator in the Republic – said it recently engaged JP Morgan to act as dealer-manager to intermediate the purchase of the financial investment.

It said the European corporate in question has multiple minority holdings and sought to purchase the shares at a price between €3.50-€3.75. The shares closed on €3.37 after Thursday trading in Dublin.

“The purchaser engaged with certain shareholders of the company to solicit interest regarding the potential purchase, however it has decided not to proceed with the purchase at this time,” Dalata said.

In a note on Friday, Goodbody analyst Paul Ruddy said that had the buyer been successful it would have purchased about 29-31 million shares in the company, or 13-14 per cent.

“The indicated buying range would represent a 1-8 per cent premium to the year to date average closing price and a 12-20 per cent premium to the year to date lows,” he said.

“Although a transaction did not take place, we believe this is supportive of valuation given there was new buyer interest and also because it would appear that sufficient existing shareholders were unwilling to sell at those levels.

“From a wider UK and Ireland leisure perspective, buyer interest appears to be ramping up with Platinum Equity Partners launching an unsuccessful £665 million takeover bid for Marston’s and former Greene King CEO Rooney Anand launching a fund to purchase UK pub assets.

“We recently updated Dalata forecasts to reflect the continued Covid related restrictions, and remain positive on it as a recovery play.”