Omagh manufacturer Naturelle to add 50 jobs in £4m expansion

Omagh-based Naturelle Consumer Products is to create 50 jobs as the company invests £4 million in its manufacturing facility.

The company, which makes disposable contamination control, infection control and hygiene products for the medical, pharmaceutical, industrial and retail markets, is aiming to grow its exports.

“2019 was a significant year for our business, securing new contracts in Norway and Canada. To deliver these and meet the projected increased demand from our existing customers worldwide, we believe now is the right time for us to expand our manufacturing capability and increase our workforce,” said Gabriel Bradley, managing director of Naturelle. “This new investment represents our ongoing commitment to the local Omagh area and to continuing innovation which is ensuring we stay ahead of the competition in an increasingly fast paced global industry.”

The move will see Naturelle almost double its workforce; it currently employs 60 people in Omagh. The investment is being supported by Invest NI, which is providing £435,000 towards the expansion, along with business advice.

“Global healthcare spend is increasing due to major global challenges including the ageing population. This in turn is driving the industry to invent new ways to better treat and manage patients,” said Kevin Holland, CEO of Invest Northern Ireland. “In recognition of this, over the last 25 years Naturelle has grown into a globally innovative company with its pioneering products now distributed in over 100 countries and across 14,000 European retail outlets.”

He estimated the new over £1.2 million of additional annual salaries for the Northern Ireland economy.