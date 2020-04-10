North’s manufacturing sector ‘largely closed down’ with 81% of staff furloughed

The North’s manufacturing sector is “largely closed down” according to a new industry report which shows an estimated 81 per cent of manufacturing firms have had to furlough their staff in Northern Ireland.

Manufacturing NI, the industry body which counts some of Northern Ireland’s biggest companies including Bombardier, Almac and Norbrook among its member companies, said around 72 per cent of companies in the North have now furloughed more than half of their workforce.

As part of the UK Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme businesses in the North can furlough employees by keeping them on the payroll even if they are not working and then apply for a grant that covers 80 per cent of the individual’s usual monthly wage up to £2,500 (€2,850).

Thousands of companies across all key sectors of the economy have had to furlough their staff in Northern Ireland because of the impact of Covid-19 on their business, according to the latest figures.

Invest NI, the North’s economic development agency, has confirmed that it has received notification from 500 of its client companies who have furloughed close to 30,000 employees.

The chief executive of Manufacturing NI, Stephen Kelly, said feedback from its members shows that Northern Ireland is not just fighting a public health emergency “but an economic emergency too”.

Mr Kelly said one in four of the organisation’s members have now completely closed their businesses.

“There is a huge amount of stress and anxiety among manufacturers, there are a lot of firms who have closed their doors that may never re-open again.

“Others are trying to keep afloat but it’s like they have been thrown into a really deep pool and no one is throwing them a net or coming to their rescue,” Mr Kelly warned.

He said Manufacturing NI was aware of a number of small companies that are using their savings and pension funds to try and keep the business going during the current crisis.

Mr Kelly said that 78 per cent of its members had told Manufacturing NI that they are “using cash” from within their business to keep people employed and pay bills.

“The UK Government and the NI Executive have taken action to help protect firms and jobs, but this appears to be only delaying a major economic crash in the weeks ahead,” he warned.

“The biggest issues remains a lack of certainty on the Jobs Retention Scheme. If the furlough scheme is to avoid redundancy for now, then we have to be deeply concerned that we will be unable to restart the sector if we leave the lock down for too long,” Mr Kelly added.