Bombardier to be supplied by Morocco plant after sale, minister says

Canada’s Bombardier will sell its wing component plant in Morocco to a manufacturer that will continue to supply Bombardier after a sale, Moroccan Industry Minister Moulay Hafid Elalamy said on Monday.

The plane-and-train maker said last week it would unite its corporate and regional jet units into one aviation division as part of a shake-up. It plans to sell plants in Belfast and Casablanca.

“The successful bidder will be revealed in three weeks,” Mr Elalamy said two weeks after a visit to Canada during which he met Bombardier officials.

Bombardier spokesman Olivier Marcil said by phone late on Monday that the plant would remain a supplier for the company for the foreseeable future.

Morocco is home to 140 aerospace component manufacturers mostly small and medium sized companies but also giants such Boeing and Airbus subsidiary Stelia. – Reuters