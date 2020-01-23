ABP’s Advanced Proteins buys UK by-products business

ABP’s by-product division, Advanced Proteins has acquired UK animal by-products and proteins business John Pointon and Sons for an undisclosed sum.

Staffordshire-based John Pointon and Sons, which has been in business for 40 years, is the largest single site by-product and pet food ingredient supplier in the UK. It has a capacity of 400,000 metric tons and employs over 200 people.

Chief executive of the company Martin Pointon welcomed the deal. “This is a fantastic opportunity to further develop what is already one of the market leading animal by-products facilities in the UK,” he said.

Advanced Proteins operates separately from ABP’s fresh beef division.

“It will be very much business as usual and we look forward to further developing and growing the business,” said Frank Stephenson, chief executive of ABP Food Group, speaking about the future for John Pointon and Sons.