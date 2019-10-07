Invest NI appoints former British diplomat Kevin Holland as new CEO

Northern Ireland’s regional business development agency Invest NI has appointed a former British diplomat, Kevin Holland, as its new chief executive.

Mr Holland will succeed Alastair Hamilton, who is stepping down from the job after 10 years, and will take over the position just days before the UK is scheduled to leave the European Union.

Earlier this year, the board of Invest NI took the unusual step of writing to all of the political parties in the North, including the DUP, to appeal to them to ensure that “every possible step is taken to avoid the consequences of a no deal scenario” in relation to Brexit.

The agency said it had selected Mr Holland as its new chief executive because he is “an experienced global business leader with more than 25 years international expertise leading and advising business growth and investment in over 50 countries”.

Originally from Bristol and a graduate of Oxford University, Mr Holland’s most recent position was as minister-counsellor life sciences, health and social care at the British Embassy in Beijing, China.

Prior to this, he was a board director with the US-headquartered life sciences company Baxter, where he led its $600 million businesses in Russia, Turkey, the Middle East and Africa.

Mr Holland is scheduled to join Invest NI on October 21st. No details of his salary have been disclosed but according to the agency’s job advertisement for the position of chief executive it has a starting salary of £160,000 to £175,000.