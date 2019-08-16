ICS’s mortgage error, Press Up’s €50m stake sale, and French flair at Ballyfin

More than 1,000 customers of ICS Mortgages may have had their ability to access new credit damaged as a result of an error in submitting information on their existing mortgages to the new credit register, run by the Central Bank of Ireland. Fiona Reddan reports

Irish hospitality group Press Up Entertainment, which is owned by Paddy McKillen jnr and other investors, is looking to raise up to ¤50 million through the sale of a 45 per cent stake in its business to investors. Ronald Quinlan has the details

Ryanair may take legal action to prevent pilots based in the Republic from striking next week in a dispute over pay, writes Barry O’Halloran.

In his weekly column, John FitzGerald argues that congestion charges might be the answer to the hole left in the Exchequer’s finances by motorists switching to electric cars.

In our interview of the week, Ciarán Hancock meets Ballyfin’s general manager Damien Bastiat, who is bringing a touch of Gallic flair to the vast five-star hotel resort in Co Laois.

In Caveat, Mark Paul looks at the ecologically-inspired push towards “economic degrowth”, and says its advocates should be honest with people about how this would impact on their standard of living.

