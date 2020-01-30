Takeda selling off its Dunboyne facility

Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda has confirmed it is looking for a buyer for its operations in Dunboyne, county Meath. The plant employs some 200, with Takeda saying no redundancies are planned.

In a statement it said that, “as a result of Takeda’s acquisition of Shire last year, and subsequent integration, Takeda has decided to divest its biologics facility in Dunboyne.”

It said it plans to divest the facility as a going concern, with no redundancies intended for the employees on site.

“A strategic review of Takeda’s global biologics manufacturing network, initiated following the acquisition of Shire, identified that production capacity at Dunboyne is no longer required,” the company said.

“Takeda has commenced the process of seeking the most suitable buyer and is confident in the successful divestiture of the facility. Dunboyne Biologics is a state-of-the-art, flexible manufacturing facility with leading-edge capability, a highly educated and skilled team, which will be an attractive asset for a future buyer.”

Day-to-day operations

The company said day-to-day operations at the facility will continue “as we complete commissioning and validation of the facility, ready the site for a buyer and prepare our team for the future delivery of products for patients.”

It reiterated that Ireland is a key location within the pharma company’s global network. Takeda also has operations in Baggot Street, Bray, Citywest and Grange Castle. “The sale of the Dunboyne Biologics facility does not affect Takeda’s other sites in Ireland, which will continue to operate as usual,” the company said.

Meath East Fianna Fáil TD Thomas Byrne said he was seriously concerned about the future of the jobs, as Takeda is one of county Meath’s largest employers. “These are highly skilled pharmaceutical jobs that Meath and the North East region cannot afford to lose.”