Domestic testing firm LetsGetChecked to hire 160 in Dublin

At-home testing company LetsGetChecked is to create 160 jobs in Dublin as it expands its lab facilities in Ireland, the first owned and operated lab that the company has in Europe.

LetsGetChecked, which is also recruiting for 50 positions internationally, is hiring developers and engineers in Dublin, as well as filling jobs in its lab, marketing, customer solutions and sales.

The recruitment of lab staff in Dublin comes after the company announced it was making Covid-19 tests available to Irish customers. It has been offering coronavirus tests to frontline workers in the US since May, and has shipped more than one million coronavirus tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

“This year has been like no other. Through the hard work of each and every one one of our team members, we’ve been able to make a positive impact by helping people around the world manage their health during a global crisis,” said Peter Foley, the chief executive and founder of LetsGetChecked. “We are looking for people who share our passion and our mission here in Dublin to ensure we are doing as much as we can to allow people to take control of their health.”

The new roles will bring the total number of people employed at LetsgetChecked globally to 653, with the company adding 200 jobs in Ireland and 140 in the US this year.

The recruitment will allow LetsGetChecked to expand increase access to its health testing and clinical services platform.

Founded in 2015 by Mr Foley, LetsGetChecked has seen its business grow significantly in 2020, with sales rising by more than 800 per cent year-on-year.

Price of tests

The company has offered its private at-home screening model to more than 335,000 people in the past five years, with 13,500 infections and diseases detected. Pricing for its tests, which usually require only a simple prick of the finger, start at about €50.

The company began with sexual health tests, but its current list of tests includes men and women’s health and diagnostics for vitamin levels, thyroid function and cortisol levels. It has continued to offer its standard diagnostic tests to clients during the coronavirus outbreak.

LetsGetChecked is working alongside American Airlines, British Airways, and OneWorld to launch a transatlantic Coronavirus testing trial.

In May, LetsGetChecked announced a $71 million funding round, led by Illuminum Ventures and HLM Venture Partners, to fuel its expansion and the supply of their at-home Coronavirus tests. That brought the company’s funding total to $113 million.