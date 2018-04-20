Allergan will not bid for Irish rare diseases specialist Shire

Pharmaceutical company Allergan has said it will not bid for Irish rare diseases specialist Shire following speculation to that effect on Thursday.

“Following the announcement made earlier today in which Allergan was identified as a potential bidder for Shire, Allergan now confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for Shire,” it said in a statement to the stock exchange.

Reports had suggested Allergan was considering a bid for Shire to compete with Takeda Pharmaceutical’s $60 billion (€48.5 billion) offer.

Takeda said it offered had £46.50 (€53.46) a share in cash and stock last week for Shire in a bid to extend its global reach. Shire said its board and advisers found the offer “significantly undervalue the company and Shire’s growth prospects and pipeline,” though it’s willing to keep negotiating.

Allergan had about $30.1 billion in debt and $6.45 billion in cash at the end of the year, and in February, Allergan chief executive officer Brent Saunders said the company had bought back $15 billion in stock while instituting a dividend and paying down some of the debt.

In March, Mr Saunders told investors at a conference that the company was “open for business, if you will, in terms of relooking at everything.”

Takeda would need to raise large amounts of capital to buy Shire, which has a bigger market valuation than the Japanese drugmaker. It offered £46.50 pounds per Shire share on April 12, 62 per cent of which would be in new Takeda stock.

Takeda has been ramping up its takeover ambitions under chief executive officer Christophe Weber, as the company seeks growth overseas amid patent expirations and a shrinking domestic population. Shire would bring new assets in gastrointestinal diseases and nervous-system ailments, and key treatments in the late stages of testing.

Under British takeover rules, Takeda had until next week to make an offer or walk away, after it initially expressed interest in Shire last month.

Regardless of the outcome of the talks, Takeda said it remains “well-positioned to continue its transformation, delivering portfolio growth while strengthening its pipeline and boosting profitability.” (Additional reporting: Bloomberg)