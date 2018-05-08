New head for AIB’s First Trust Bank

AIB has appointed Adrian Moynihan to lead its banking business in Northern Ireland, First Trust Bank.

Mr Moynihan joins First Trust from AIB, where he held roles as group head of housing strategy, head of wealth management & deposits and head of strategy & planning, branch banking in Ireland.

Mr Moynihan said: “We have invested strongly in Northern Ireland over the last number of years to modernise our customer offering and better meet our customers’ changing needs. I believe that through our strong customer first focus, by investing in our people and by leveraging our broader AIB Group capabilities to bring new offerings to our customers, we will offer a truly different banking experience. We are committed to continuing to invest in our business in Northern Ireland & committed to backing our business and personal customers’ ambitions.”

Headquartered in Belfast, First Trust Bank provides about £2 billion in financing to personal, business and corporate customers across Northern Ireland.