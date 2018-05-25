Uncertainty over apartment standards hinders supply of new homes

Uncertainty around apartment standards is hindering the supply of new homes, according to Goodbody Stockbrokers.

The firm’s latest housebuilding tracker showed that while the number of new homes being built in the State continues to grow, the rate of expansion has slowed.

The report shows there were just 407 apartments completed during the first four months of this year, which represented a 3 per cent decline on the same period last year.

Goodbody said uncertainy around apartment standards was to blame for delaying the commencement of apartment projects.

In 2015 the then minister for housing Alan Kelly lowered the minimum size of apartments and changed other regulations in bid to promote more apartment building.

In 2016, Dublin City Council then eased restrictions on apartment heights in some areas as part of its new development plan following a letter from minister Simon Coveney.

However, the current housing minister Eoghan Murphy has indicated that further planning changes are required to allow the development of more high-rise building.

“To reach the required output levels without a continuing sprawl from the main cities, a large increase in apartment output is required,” Goodbody said, while noting Ireland currently had the lowest share of apartments in its housing stock than any country in EU.

Goodbody’s report showed there were 3,223 housing units completed in n the first four months of the 2018, including 847 in April, representing an annual growth rate of 36 per cent.

The Goodbody numbers are based on homes issued with a Building Energy Rating (BER) certificate and differ from the official figures, which infer a building rate from electricity connections.

Regionally, Dublin continues to account for the largest share of new housing completions with 45 per cent of the total.

However, the Mid-East region is increasing its share, accounting for 25 per cent of the total in the first four months of the year.

This reflects greater land availability in this region, Goodbody said, while demand remains strong in these commuting counties due to affordability constraints among some buyers in the capital.