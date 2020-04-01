St Stephen’s Green office space guiding at €45 per square foot

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding a rent of €45 per square foot for office space on the fourth floor of Stephen’s Court in Dublin city centre.

The subject space extends to 15,586sq ft and is being made available by way of a flexible subletting from the building’s main tenant, Intercom, until July 2021 with an option to extend until 2022.

Stephens Court is also occupied by a number of other high-profile tenants currently including KBC and DLA Piper. Starbucks have an outlet on the ground floor.

The building is served by extensive public transport links including the Luas green line and cross-city services at St Stephen’s Green. It also benefits from being in close proximity to numerous Dublin Bus routes.

Stephen’s Court is owned by Irish Life and extends to a total area of 95,000sq ft. Intercom occupies 51,000sq ft within the building currently and is due to move to its new headquarter office at the Cadenza building in 2022. Located at the junction of Earlsfort Terrace and Adelaide Road, the Cadenza will comprise 113,000sq ft of grade-A office space upon completion.

Patrick Kiersey, who is handling the subletting on behalf of Cushman & Wakefield, says: “This is an opportunity to acquire a high-profile flexible floor overlooking St Stephen’s Green.”