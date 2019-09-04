Residential opportunity at heart of Dublin’s Silicon Docks guiding at €1.8m

Developers and investors will be drawn to an interesting residential development opportunity which has been brought to the market in the area popularly known as Dublin’s Silicon Docks.

Located on South Lotts Road, the subject site comprises a plot of 0.11 hectares (0.25 acres) and an adjoining four-bedroom-semi detached house. The two properties are being offered for sale by joint agents Hooke & MacDonald and McNally Handy on October 2nd next at guide prices of €1.25 million for the site and €550,000 for the house, or collectively for €1.8 million. The sale is being conducted for statutory receiver Ken Fennell of Deloitte on behalf of Nama and liquidators Butler & Co.

The site is zoned Z1 Residential and comes for sale with a positive planning history. An expired planning permission for 21 apartments could possibly be increased under the new planning guidelines subject to the necessary consents being obtained.

The plot’s potential is evidenced by the recent marketing for sale by G2 Construction of a nearby development of nine townhouses known as The Ropery. Prices at the scheme range from €730,000 for the three-bedroom houses to €850,000 for the four-bedroom houses.

Major employers

The subject property is situated adjacent to Barrow Street and the Gasworks development on the northern side of South Lotts Road, and is within close proximity to the offices of a number of major employers including Google, Airbnb, Facebook, Mason Hayes & Curran, William Fry and State Street.

In terms of public transport, the site is located within a short walk of the Dart station at Grand Canal Dock. Local amenities include the Aviva stadium and the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, as well an abundance of restaurants, pubs, cafes and shops at Ballsbridge and in Dublin city centre. Both Herbert Park and Merrion Square are within walking distance.