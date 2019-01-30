Permission granted for nine-storey office block on North Wall Quay

Arthur Molloy and Michael Sherry, of Molloy & Sherry logistics, have secured planning permission for a nine-storey over basement development at 73 North Wall Quay in Dublin’s docklands. The company applied for planning in August and Dublin City Council granted permission last month, with not a single objection lodged against the plans in spite of the relatively large scale of the proposed development.

The design by Noonan Moran Architecture involves the retention of an existing two-storey redbrick façade, which is a protected structure. In all, the redeveloped building will have a gross floor area of 3,700sq m (39,825sq ft), with the ground floor to consist of two units suitable for retail/cafe use and a lobby to serve the eight floors of office space.

Neighbours

The office element has a net lettable area of 2,154sq m (23,185sq ft), which might well attract a single occupant seeking high-profile offices, such as a tech company or flexible workspace provider. Recent major lettings in the property’s immediate vicinity include Salesforce’s record 39,950sq m (430,000sq ft) office letting at Spencer Place and WeWork’s 9,245sq m (99,513sq ft) letting of 2 Dublin Landings.

The new office block will be bounded by Ballymore and Oxley Holdings’ Dublin Landings offices on three sides, and is situated in the same city block as developer Oakmount’s new 98-bedroom hotel, to be named The Mayson, which will also incorporate two restaurants and a rooftop bar.

Molloy and Sherry plan to build-out the permitted North Wall Quay scheme, with an anticipated completion date in 2020. The property is possibly the last remaining waterfront development site, both north and south of the river Liffey, that is still owned by private individuals. Since the onset of recession, swathes of waterfront development land both sides of the Liffey have traded hands, selling to international investors such as Kennedy Wilson and Ireland’s biggest developers, including Ronan Group Real Estate.