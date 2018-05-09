Georgian Dublin guesthouse for sale for €5.5m

The current shortfall in hotel rooms in Dublin city is expected to trigger additional interest in Waterloo House, a stylish Georgian guesthouse at 8-10 Waterloo Road in Ballsbridge, which is to be offered for sale from today at €5.5 million through Peter Kenny of agent Knight Frank.

The four-star twin houses come with 21 en suite bedrooms and a reputation for a highly successful, friendly service. There is a lift to all of the floors, a popular guest lounge and a breakfast room linking through to a conservatory.

The business has been in operation for 20 years and comes with free parking and a secluded garden.