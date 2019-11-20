Kerry co-op to raise €90m from sale of Kerry Group shares

Kerry co-op Society’s sale of 800,000 shares in listed food company Kerry Group was priced at €112.5 apiece, a 2.5 per cent discount to the stock’s close on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported.

The co-op will raise about €90 million from the share sale. The shares being sold represent 0.45 per cent of the company’s share capital.

A Bloomberg report noted that the seller will be subject to a 180-day lockup. Davy is the sole bookrunner for the shares. – Bloomberg