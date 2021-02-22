Keogh’s Crisps to supply Waitrose & Partners in UK

Keogh’s Crisps has signed a deal to supply the UK supermarket chain Waitrose & Partners.

Based in north Dublin, Keogh’s Farm dates back more than 200 years through generations. They created their own gluten-free crisp brand in 2011 made from potatoes grown on the farm.

Tom Keogh of Keogh’s Crisps said: “We are delighted to be opening a new trading partnership in the UK with Waitrose, their focus on quality, taste, sustainability and traceability is really at the core of what we do here on the farm.”

Asked about the challenges of supply post-Brexit, he added: “The real challenge has been uncertainty which, in reality, had stopped all UK progress for us since the Brexit vote in 2016.

“Now with all of this behind us and clarity of what we now need to deal with, I really do see this announcement with Waitrose as the restart of [a] bright future in the UK market.”