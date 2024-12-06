Good things come to those who wait - Diageo limits UK Guinness supply

UK sales of Guinness were about 19 per cent higher in the four weeks up to the start of November. Photograph: iStock

Good things come to those who wait, but for Guinness lovers in the UK, that wait might be a bit longer.

Diageo has limited the amount of its famous stout supplied to the UK market in the run up to Christmas due to higher consumer demand.

Irish pubs are not affected by the drop in supply, with the issue confined to the company’s British market, a spokeswoman said.

“As we move into the busy Christmas period, we will make all deliveries to our customers across the island of Ireland, as planned and without disruption.”

The popularity of Guinness has been increasing in the UK over the past year and in the lead up to the festive season. It follows reports of greater consumption of the stout in the US market.

“They are just trying to manage the allocations that they have to make sure that people have the supply they need coming up to Christmas,” the spokeswoman said.

Diageo does not expect the supply issue to affect any of its other products served in the UK.

“Over the past month we have seen exceptional consumer demand for Guinness in [the UK]. We have maximised supply and we are working proactively with our customers to manage the distribution to trade as efficiently as possible.”

Guinness ships its products from St James’s Gate in Dublin to Runcorn in Cheshire, England. According to its latest annual report, St James’s Gate supplies 150 different markets across the globe.

The stout became the number one selling Diageo beer in the UK in December 2022, and saw growth among female and younger customers, aged between 18 and 34, during 2023. According to the industry group in the UK CGA, sales of Guinness were about 19 per cent higher in the four weeks up to the start of November, compared to the same period in 2023.

To prevent future supply issues Diageo has begun work on a brewery in Co Kildare to expand capacity. “A lot of our beer will be made there, and it will be just Guinness in St James’s Gate,” the spokeswoman said.

The development, located in Little Connell, Newbridge, is expected to cost €200 million.

The company is also investing €30 million in Guinness 0.0 production.