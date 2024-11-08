Live register rises by 700 people in October

The live register does not measure unemployment as people with part-time or casual work may still be entitled to benefits. Photograph: iStock

The number of people on the live register rose by 700 in October to 169,000, an increase of 0.4 per cent, according to latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) data.

The unadjusted live register figure was 163,766 people.

“When seasonal effects are considered, the seasonally adjusted live register total for October 2024 was 169,000 or 700 more people than September 2024,” said Conor Delves, statistician in labour market analysis.

The live register broadly tracks the labour market although it is not a measure of unemployment as people with part-time or casual work may still be entitled to benefits.

It comes as the monthly unemployment figure, released by the CSO on Wednesday, showed a rate of 4.2 per cent for the month, up marginally from 4.1 per cent in September.

Mr Delves said there was just over 57,000 people on the live register for one year or more which was 4,058 fewer than a year earlier.

Of those on the unadjusted live register, 54.6 per cent – or 89,416 – were men and 72.2 per cent were Irish.

The data shows the number of people on jobseeker’s allowance decreased by 8.2 per cent, or 9,915, in October compared to the same period last year.

Co Kildare had the largest increase in the number of people on the live register in the 12 months to October. It was one of three counties that recorded an increase across the period, followed by Co Offaly (up 2.9 per cent) and Co Dublin (0.9 per cent).

The most common age group on the live register during October was 35-44 years, accounting for 37,738 people or 23 per cent.

In total, 13,078 people benefited from the EU’s temporary protection scheme in October, a drop on the 13,804 in September.