Next government must defend key infrastructure against outside threats, says Chambers Ireland

The next government must invest in defending key infrastructure such as energy and technology against outside threats, says business group Chambers Ireland.

The umbrella body for 37 chambers around the Republic set out its general election priorities in a manifesto, Securing Today, Building for Tomorrow, on Wednesday.

Chambers Ireland urged the next administration to develop a national defence strategy and invest in protecting energy, communications and technology infrastructure from external threats.

The organisation noted that the Republic was increasingly vulnerable to cybersecurity and other risks. “The allocation of additional funding is needed to strengthen our additional cybersecurity competencies,” the group said.

“This should include specific resources to support smaller businesses in adopting cybersecurity technology to protect against risks faced by their business.”

Chambers Ireland also argued that the State needed to reform planning and permitting for green energy projects and the development of the national electricity grid.

And the group said that the Government should use some of its extra cash to support research and development into alternative energy sources including biomethane and hydrogen.

The organisation warned that grappling with increased regulation strained the SMEs that make up the majority of Irish enterprises.

A build up of regulation disproportionately hits businesses employing fewer than 50 people, limiting their ability to grow or reinvest, it said.

Chambers Ireland wants politicians to review and consolidate employment laws. They should also reform the Employment Investment Incentive Scheme and the Key Employee Engagement Programme, to ease access to them for smaller businesses, which are slow to take them up.

The next government should aim to build a minimum of 50,000 homes a-year instead of setting this as the optimum target, it said.

“Improving affordability of homes to both buy and rent should be a key priority,” Chambers Ireland added.

Any new administration should devolve more power to local councils to tackle housing, transport and planning challenges.

Meanwhile, it should invest in dealing with vacancy and dereliction, in safety, An Garda Síochána, and support shops and hospitality, to bring visitors back to town centres.

Ian Talbot, chief executive of Chambers Ireland argued that its goals were achievable. He stressed that the next government must take a long-term view of growth and development opportunities and to focus on balanced regional development.

“We must invest in infrastructure, reduce the cost of doing business and ensure that our towns and cities are places where businesses can thrive,” he said at the manifesto’s publication.