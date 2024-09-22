Taoiseach: ‘I’ll talk election dates after the budget’

Taoiseach Simon Harris will hold talks with Coalition party leaders about the date of the election after the budget is announced on October 1st, The Irish edition of the Sunday Times is reporting.

In an interview with the paper, Harris repeatedly refused to rule out a general election taking place this year as he set out Fine Gael manifesto plans for big income and inheritance tax reforms; a second tier of child benefit; and state-provided childcare.

“My position is that the election will be in due course, that it’s my prerogative to call the election, that I will do it in consultation with the other leaders, and that I want the Government to go full term,” he said. He said he was not planning on having a snap election.

McKillen jnr moves to LA after he loses control of Press Up empire

Paddy McKillen jnr is relocating to the US after losing control of his Press Up empire, but has vowed to continue his Irish business interests, according to the Sunday Business Post

The former kingpin of Dublin’s nightlife scene, who maintains a low profile despite owning establishments frequented by influencers and socialites, is planning a move to Los Angeles, California.

Speaking exclusively to the Business Post, McKillen jnr said: “We are going to share our time between Dublin and Los Angeles to be closer to our extended family that all mostly live in LA. We still have a very significant business in Ireland and that will always continue and always be the foundation of what we do anywhere.”

The move comes as a debt for equity deal with Cheyne Capital, revealed by the Business Post in June, nears completion. LA is already home to Dean and Tyrone McKillen, his two brothers, and McKillen jnr has spent a lot of time there over the years.

Bosses eyeing pay penalties for work from home staff

Staff who only want to work from home face the prospect of lower pay and benefits than peers who return to offices, as employers increasingly favour getting back to pre-Covid work practices, according to a report in the Sunday Independent.

Employees working in the office regularly could be set for better pay and benefits, as a new employer survey indicates the terms would be different from for those who only worked from home.

‘Unprecedented’ €20bn state surplus on cards for this year

Ireland is in line for an unprecedented budget surplus in excess of €20 billion as the Apple tax money is set to be accounted for this year, the Sunday Business Post is reporting.

The development will heap pressure on the Government to spend big in the upcoming budget, despite calls from the Central Bank and Irish Fiscal Advisory Council to show restraint.

After the shock ruling by Europe’s top court two weeks ago – in which the Government was ordered to accept €14 billion in back taxes – the Department of Finance said the process for transferring the funds from an escrow account could take “at least six months”.

However, in an interview with the Business Post, the Minister for Finance Jack Chambers confirmed the money could be accounted for in the Government balance this year.