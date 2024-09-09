One Wilton Park in Dublin where a letting to Stripe at the end of June helped boost Q2 activity to a four-year high.

There is a severe shortage of zoned and service land in key areas of the country, with the result that updated housing targets for the next six years might be missed. A detailed analysis by Goodbody Stockbrokers suggests the deficit could be as high as 70,000 units. Joe Brennan has the details.

The owner of the Citywest hotel complex in west Dublin – Irish investment group Tetrarch – has received permission to build a large cemetery on former golf club lands at the site. Ciarán Hancock reports on the plan for more than 8,000 burial plots in west Dublin.

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader wonders how Revenue might police gift tax in a situation where a child was living in an apartment owned by their parents rent free, long after they finished their studies. Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In her weekly column, Pilita Clark of the FT explains why the weird truth about work is that we actually like it.

In Me & My Money, Caroline Lyons, co-founder and presenter of What a Woman podcast, describes buying a Dryrobe as one of her best value purchases since moving from London to Kerry and notes how her daughters’ generation are much bigger spenders than she was at their ages. She spoke with Tony Clayton-Lea.

In his weekly column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy outlines how our corporate tax revenues have gained altitude like a hot-air balloon and will likely top €30 billion a year in the near future.

In our opinion piece, John McCartney of BNP Paribas Real Estate says the Dublin office market is still a long way off recovery in spite of the vacancy rate probably having reached a peak.

The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland has called for the setting up of a dedicated adjudication body – a so-called rental court – to deal with serious disputes between tenants and landlords. Joe Brennan has the details.

The recent woes of VW and Volvo highlight the challenges of switching over to electric vehicles, writes Stocktake.

In insurance, Joe Brennan details how UK company Aviva has decided to once again offer products in the Irish hospitality sector, following recent Government reforms to curb insurance costs for businesses. It largely exited the sector more than a decade ago.

