Workday selects College Square development for new European headquarter office

College Square, the landmark office scheme developed by Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group, has been selected by Workday for its new European headquarter office, The Irish Times can reveal.

Having abandoned its original plan to build its new Dublin base in Grangegorman earlier this year, the US enterprise technology giant has agreed to occupy 475,000sq ft of the office accommodation at College Square.

The deal is understood to be the largest single office letting to have taken place in the European office market since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. News of the transaction will be seen as a significant vote of confidence in the Dublin office market.

Developed on the sites occupied formerly by Apollo House and the neighbouring College House, College Square is a major mixed-use scheme comprising a total of 540,000sq ft of LEED Platinum office accommodation and 17,000sq ft of retail space distributed over 10 floors.

The development has an overall height of 21 storeys owing to the inclusion of 54 high-end apartments arranged across 11 floors above the office element of the scheme.

More to follow ...