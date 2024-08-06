European Green Transition begins drilling at rare earth element project in Sweden

Cathal Friel has turned his attention to European Green Transition, which floated on the stock exchange earlier this year.

European Green Transition has begun drilling at its Olserum rare earth project in Sweden, in a bid to confirm potential for rare earth elements that would help attract a partner for the project.

The company, which focuses on assets required for the green transition, said it was undertaking a low-risk programme totalling around 1,500 metres, targeting outcropping mineralisation at Djupedal.

This follows a series of encouraging results from the Olserum rare earth elements. Test work has also indicated that the mineralisation style at Olserum is capable of producing a rare earth element-rich concentrate from conventional processing techniques at a third party facility.

“This initial low-cost drill programme is mainly focused on the highly prospective 1km-long Djupedal trend, which we believe indicates that a district scale REE system is evident at Olserum,” said chief executive Aiden Lavelle. “This is a crucial step which could support monetisation of the Olserum REE project.”

EGT, which was floated by serial entrepreneur Cathal Friel in London in April, raised £6.46 million of fresh funds in its initial public offering. The company was floated with a seed portfolio that included three exploration projects – two in Sweden and one in Germany – for critical metals such as lithium, used for electric vehicle batteries, and rare-earth metals such as dysprosium and terbium, used in the manufacturing of wind turbines.