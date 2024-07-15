Aer Lingus cuts fares to lure passengers back as schedule returns to normal

Aer Lingus flights return to normal on Wednesday, following recent disruption due to a work to rule by pilots in a dispute over pay

The airline also slashed up to 25 per cent from European airfares and announced US ticket prices from €199 to lure customers back following cancellations that affected almost 86,000 people’s travel plans.

Aer Lingus last week cancelled 25 flights over this Monday and Tuesday as it feared a work to rule by members of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) could continue, bringing the total number of services axed as a consequence to 573.

The union suspended industrial action on Wednesday night as its executive recommended a Labour Court proposal that pilots receive 17.75 per cent pay boost over 3½ years to July 2026.

Ialpa members will begin voting on the proposal on Thursday, July 18th with the ballot closing the following Tuesday.

Aer Lingus said it would accept the Labour Court’s recommendation shortly after it was issued on Monday last week.

A vote in favour by pilots would end a dispute that has been brewing since Ialpa lodged a pay claim in October 2022. Their industrial action, including an eight-hour strike, ran for two weeks.

Meanwhile, Aer Lingus said it would cut up to 25 per cent off fares to European destinations for people travelling between July 20th and September 30th, on bookings up to July 18th.

The carrier will offer flights to North America from €199 each way as part of a return trip from August 1st to October 6th.