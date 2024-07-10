Virgin Media working to fix Dublin internet outage

Virgin Media confirmed that it had been hit with an outage and said it will be repaired by 1pm.

Virgin Media Ireland has said it is working to repair a fault that led to a large number of its customers in south Dublin losing internet connection on Wednesday morning.

The outage, reported by customers in Dun Laoghaire and Blackrock and on social media by customers in Shankill, Bray and other areas, was confirmed by the company in a post on the X platform.

A spokeswoman said: “We are aware of a fault impacting some of our Dublin area customers. We’re working on this as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused. We have an estimate [sic] repair time for 1pm. Our dedicated team is on top of the situation and is working to fix it as quickly as possible.”

Outage tracking website Downdetector record a spike in the number of Virgin Media customers reporting a loss of connection from 6am onwards on Wednesday morning.

More to follow...