Ryanair’s monthly passenger total exceeds 19m for first time

Ryanair said it operated 106,000 flights last month. Photograph: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Ryanair’s monthly passenger total exceeded 19 million for the first time in June.

The carrier, Europe’s largest by passenger traffic, said it carried a total of 19.3 million passengers last month, an increase of 11 per cent on the same month last year.

The total exceeded the airline’s previous record of 18.9 million passengers achieved in August last year.

Ryanair said it operated 106,000 flights last month. Almost 400 were cancelled due to European Air Traffic Control (ATC) delays.

Ona 12-month rolling basis to the end of June, it carried 188.8 million guests, a 9 per cent increase year-on-year.