Aer Lingus chief says dispute is ‘hurting everybody’ as talks get under way at Labour Court

Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne Embleton, in her first comment on the row with the airline’s pilots, has said the pay dispute was “hurting everybody” and expressed her hope that talks getting under way on Tuesday at the Labour Court might resolve the long-running row.

Ms Embleton is leading an Aer Lingus delegation that is meeting with the Labout Court to discuss the dispute.

Speaking to media in advance, she said the airline hoped for progress in resolving the long-running pay row. “This is hurting everybody,” she said, adding that threatened industrial action by pilots was hitting Taylor Swift fans, holidaymakers and people travelling for family events such as weddings.

Aer Lingus’s briefing of the Labour Court on the pilots’ pay row on Tuesday morning is the latest bid to break the deadlock between the two sides. The court invited both sides to separate meetings in a surprise intervention late on Monday.

Aer Lingus is attending on Tuesday morning while, the pilots’ trade union, the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association, will attend on Tuesday afternoon. .

Pilots are seeking a 23.88 per cent pay rise to compensate them for the increase in the cost of living since their last pay boost in 2019.

Industrial action at Aer Lingus: How will it impact passengers? Listen | 38:37

Aer Lingus maintains that their salaries have risen 23 per cent on average since then. It branded their pay claim “exorbitant” and “untenable”.

Commenting on the dispute, former Aer Lingus chief executive Willie Walsh, said that the row with pilots was going to entail significant reputational damage for the airline and that the future did not look promising for the airline . Mr Walsh is head of the International Air Transport Association.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Walsh, who started in Aer Lingus as a pilot, added that he struggled to have sympathy with his former colleagues.. Seeking an almost 24 per cent increase was “way out of line.”

The situation for Aer Lingus was extremely difficult, particularly when its financial performance was weak relative to other airlines in AIG, he said. Employee costs in Aer Lingus were already higher as a percentage of total costs.

Aer Lingus could not afford to pay “anything close” to the 24 per cent being sought by pilots, he said. “The impact that it would have on the future financial performance of the airline would seriously damage investment or any future investment in the airline.” The situation for Aer Lingus was “very, very risky.”

“I’m sure all of the employees in Aer Lingus watching what’s going on will be deeply concerned, not just for the impact that it is having on customers, but also for the potential impact that it could have on the future of the airline.”

“It’s going to be very difficult to see how this will be resolved. You have huge sympathy for customers who are planning to travel because the disruption looks like it could be significant and ongoing for some time,” Mr Walsh said.

Ialpa last week told the airline that its members would begin a strict work to rule on Wednesday, prompting the company to cancel 124 flights “to protect as many services as possible” from disruption.

The union subsequently announced that pilots would strike between 5am and 1pm on June 29th. Aer Lingus axed further services as a result, bringing total cancellations to 220.