Norwegian consultancy firm DNV to create 200 jobs in Ireland

DNV head of enterprise risk management Viken Chinien (left) with Janet O'Shea, Ireland operations director at DNV, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Hari Vamadevan, DNV regional director for energy systems in the UK and Ireland. Photograph: John Allen

Norwegian consultancy firm DNV is set to create 200 jobs across Dublin and Cork in a further expansion of their Irish presence following the recent purchase of Dublin-based Enviroguide.

Headquartered in Oslo, and operating in more than 100 countries, DNV offers consultancy services on renewable energy, digital assurance and risk management solutions.

DNV’s expansion plans were signposted following its acquisition of Dublin-based environmental consultants Enviroguide in 2023. At the time, the Norwegian parent company noted their expansion would allow the company to grow its environmental consultancy and ecology services.

Alongside creating 200 new jobs in engineering, environmental science and decarbonisation advisory, DNV will rebrand its existing Enviroguide offices under the DNV umbrella.

The services provided by Enviroguide will be increased following the rebrand to include services offered by DNV in other countries, such as digital assurance and risk management solutions.

“We are delighted to announce our expansion in Ireland and look forward to continued growth in this market,” said Hari Vamadevan, DNV’s executive vice-president and regional director of UK and Ireland energy systems.

Mr Vamadevan said the company aimed to “facilitate the global shift towards a highly decarbonised energy system”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the company’s “plans to create a further 200 high-quality jobs” in Ireland.

“The decision to choose Ireland as a location for DNV’s operations and their future is a vote of confidence in our highly skilled workforce and our commitment to sustainability,” he said.

The scaling of DNV’s presence in Ireland was described as “a testament to our country’s attractiveness as a hub for innovative and environmentally conscious businesses”, by Michael Lohan, chief executive of IDA Ireland, which has supported the expansion.

He said IDA Ireland was focusing on supporting “investments that align with our commitment to fostering sustainable development”.