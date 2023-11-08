Airnav staff responding well to challenges

Irish air traffic control and navigation staff have responded well to the challenges posed by travel’s post Covid recovery, according to Bryan Bourke, chairman of the Republic’s air navigation body.

Members of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport are due to grill Mr Bourke, recently-appointed chairman of the newly independent State air traffic agency, Airnav Ireland, on Wednesday.

He will tell the committee meeting in Leinster House that agency staff responded in positively as air travel rebounded after governments lifted Covid curbs.

Mr Bourke’s opening statement to the committee, seen by The Irish Times, acknowledges that like other such agencies, the Irish organisation faces challenges “and the Airnav team have been taking all steps possible to address those in the Irish context”.

Airlines have blamed problems across Europe’s air traffic control network for delays and disruptions that have hit passengers.

A former managing partner of solicitors, William Fry, Mr Bourke is a corporate lawyer. He admits that he does not have an aviation background, but argues that his role is to “understand and guide” Airnav chief executive Peter Kearney and his colleagues.

The statement adds that he will help ensure strong and transparent governance is part of the organisation’s culture.